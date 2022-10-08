Shareholders in MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. So while the MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) share price is down 10% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -7.4%. That's better than the market which declined 21% over the last year. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 1.0% in three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.5% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 8.4% in the same time period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, MDU Resources Group had to report a 22% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 10% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for MDU Resources Group the TSR over the last 1 year was -7.4%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that MDU Resources Group returned a loss of 7.4% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 21%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MDU Resources Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

