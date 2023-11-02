Shareholders May Be Wary Of Increasing Viavi Solutions Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Viavi Solutions to hold its Annual General Meeting on 8th of November

Salary of US$895.2k is part of CEO Oleg Khaykin's total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Viavi Solutions' EPS declined by 19% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 39%

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has not performed well recently and CEO Oleg Khaykin will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 8th of November. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing Viavi Solutions Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Viavi Solutions Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$9.0m for the year to July 2023. That's slightly lower by 3.9% over the previous year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$895k.

In comparison with other companies in the American Communications industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$9.0m. This suggests that Viavi Solutions remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Oleg Khaykin holds US$8.8m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$895k US$849k 10% Other US$8.1m US$8.5m 90% Total Compensation US$9.0m US$9.3m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. Viavi Solutions pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Viavi Solutions Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Viavi Solutions Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 19% a year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 14% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Viavi Solutions Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -39% over three years would not have pleased Viavi Solutions Inc. shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

