Shareholders May Be Wary Of Increasing Arena Events Group plc's (LON:ARE) CEO Compensation Package

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) has not performed well recently and CEO Greg Lawless will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 10 September 2021. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Check out our latest analysis for Arena Events Group

Comparing Arena Events Group plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Arena Events Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£51m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£155k for the year to March 2021. We note that's a decrease of 31% compared to last year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth UK£155k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under UK£144m, the reported median total CEO compensation was UK£199k. From this we gather that Greg Lawless is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Greg Lawless directly owns UK£1.6m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary UK£155k UK£282k 100% Other - - Total Compensation UK£155k UK£226k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 66% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 34% of the pie. Speaking on a company level, Arena Events Group prefers to tread along a traditional path, disbursing all compensation through a salary. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Arena Events Group plc's Growth Numbers

Story continues

Over the last three years, Arena Events Group plc has shrunk its earnings per share by 82% per year. It saw its revenue drop 51% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Arena Events Group plc Been A Good Investment?

The return of -76% over three years would not have pleased Arena Events Group plc shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Arena Events Group rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Arena Events Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Switching gears from Arena Events Group, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.