Shareholders May Be Wary Of Increasing Arena Events Group plc's (LON:ARE) CEO Compensation Package

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) has not performed well recently and CEO Greg Lawless will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 10 September 2021. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Check out our latest analysis for Arena Events Group

Comparing Arena Events Group plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Arena Events Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£51m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£155k for the year to March 2021. We note that's a decrease of 31% compared to last year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth UK£155k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under UK£144m, the reported median total CEO compensation was UK£199k. From this we gather that Greg Lawless is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Greg Lawless directly owns UK£1.6m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component

2021

2020

Proportion (2021)

Salary

UK£155k

UK£282k

100%

Other

-

-

Total Compensation

UK£155k

UK£226k

100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 66% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 34% of the pie. Speaking on a company level, Arena Events Group prefers to tread along a traditional path, disbursing all compensation through a salary. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

A Look at Arena Events Group plc's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Arena Events Group plc has shrunk its earnings per share by 82% per year. It saw its revenue drop 51% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Arena Events Group plc Been A Good Investment?

The return of -76% over three years would not have pleased Arena Events Group plc shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Arena Events Group rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Arena Events Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Switching gears from Arena Events Group, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Semien, Gurriel Jr. lead Blue Jays over Athletics in wild comeback win

    A six-run rally in the eighth, including a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., highlighted Toronto's ridiculous comeback win over the A's on Friday.

  • Leylah Fernandez knocks off Naomi Osaka in third round battle at US Open

    18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

  • NHL players to participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics after agreement with IIHF, IOC

    After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • Kawhi Leonard makes hilariously awkward cameo in Drake's new music video

    Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.

  • US Open 2021: Carlos Alcaraz upsets No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five-set thriller

    After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?

  • Why you don't want to draft Patrick Mahomes in your fantasy league

    Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.

  • NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season

    The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.

  • Report: NFL's COVID-19 vaccine rate at 93% after roster cuts

    Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.

  • Steelers swing trade with Seahawks to land a confident cornerback

    Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.

  • Fans go wild over Drake dropping Antetokounmpo's name in new album

    Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.

  • OHL suspends Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely for conduct violations

    The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.

  • Who is the Blue Jays MVP?

    Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.

  • Premier League winners and losers

    The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.&nbsp;

  • HBCUs and NFL partnering to advance football opportunities

    The idea behind the HBCU Open House staged annually by the NFL is simple: providing opportunities. Reactions from the recent event indicate the league is on the right track in opening off-the-field paths for students and alumni from the historically Black schools that provide so many players to pro football. “The event was timely and strategic,” says Jacqie McWilliams, commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), one of three conferences in attendance. “It confirmed t

  • Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa's three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night. Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán (4-1) into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single. The AL West-leading Astros were coming off consecutive shutout losses at Seattle. They hadn't scored since

  • 'It doesn’t feel real' – Charlotte's Grant DuBose on amazing journey from Wal-Mart to stardom

    In Charlotte’s 31-28 upset of Duke, Dubose caught four passes for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns to power the school’s first win over a Power Five conference school.

  • Keuchel struggles again, White Sox lose to Royals 7-2

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, allowing six runs in three innings in Chicago's 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past 11 starts after giving up five earned runs, seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. He went one inning and allowed five earned runs in his previous start, then admitted to being “the weakest starter in the rotation for muc

  • Ohtani strikes out 8 on 117 pitches, Angels beat Rangers 3-2

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed two runs, struck out eight and threw a stateside career-high 117 pitches in seven innings, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday night. The Japanese two-way star leads the majors with 42 homers and dropped his ERA to 2.97. He went at least seven innings for the fifth time in 20 starts this season. He reached at least 100 pitches for the fourth time in 32 big league starts. His previous high pitch count was 110 against Tampa Bay

  • Rookie Kelenic leads Mariners over Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10

    PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night. Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the AL playoff race. They’re currently four games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot. It was a good game for the 22-year-old Kelenic,

  • Wainwright, Molina reach milestone; Cards rip Brewers 15-4

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina appreciated the magnitude of the career milestone they reached Friday night. They were more concerned about boosting the St. Louis Cardinals’ playoff hopes. The longtime teammates formed St. Louis’ starting battery for a 300th time and played key roles in the Cardinals’ 15-4 blowout of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. “Just a great moment, just a great day for me and Waino,” Molina said. “We focused on winning the game. Obviously we kno