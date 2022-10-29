Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$37m worth sales made by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) insiders this past year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Despite a 3.3% gain in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE:UNH) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$37m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO, Dirk McMahon, sold US$8.0m worth of shares at a price of US$543 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$551, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of Dirk McMahon's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.24k shares worth US$1.0m. But insiders sold 74.33k shares worth US$37m. In total, UnitedHealth Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

I will like UnitedHealth Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

UnitedHealth Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of UnitedHealth Group shares. In total, insiders dumped US$8.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. UnitedHealth Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$1.8b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The UnitedHealth Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold UnitedHealth Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, UnitedHealth Group makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for UnitedHealth Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. Zach Hyman, Tyson Barrie, Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (3-3). Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust responded for the Penguins (4-1-1) who lost for the first time in regulation time this NHL season. Edmonton scored a rare first goal of the game 4:26 into

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • NHL players tooting their own horn with personalized goal songs

    NHL players choosing their own goal songs is trending in a sport that's historically emphasized team and downplayed the individual. The Winnipeg Jets this season are among the latest clubs to let each player pick a song to reverberate through Canada Life Centre after he scores. "I think the fans have loved it. The players have definitely picked up on it. They've put some thought into it," said Kyle Balharry, True North Sports' senior director of game presentation. "It's bringing a lot of persona

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • CPL names 10 finalists for inaugural Players' Player of the Year award

    Atletico Ottawa's Ollie Bassett and Ballou Tabla and Forge FC's Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson, Kyle Bekker and Woobens Pacius, whose teams meet Sunday in the Canadian Premier League championship game, are among the 10 finalists for the CPL's inaugural Players' Player of the Year award. It's the first league award to be decided by a player vote. Others on the shortlist are Pacific FC's Manny Aparicio and Alejandro Diaz, Cavalry FC's Ali Musse, Valour FC's Sean Rea and York United FC's Mo Babouli. T

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Captain Bo Horvat scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here

  • Hockey Canada will not collect participants' fee for 2022-23 season

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it will not collect a participant assessment fee for the upcoming season. Several provincial organizations had already withheld those fees — typically $3 per participant, including players, coaches, team volunteers and officials — from Hockey Canada in the wake of an ongoing scandal that has embroiled the national sports body for months. Hockey Canada drew widespread criticism when it was revealed in May it had paid an undisclosed settlement to a woman in London, Ont

  • Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Leafs 3-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s goal 42 seconds into the third gave Vegas a 2-1 lead and held up for his 15th career game-winner. Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights. Kessel

  • Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip. Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which lost for the fifth time in eight g

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • CF Montreal coach Nancy is looking ahead to improvement next season

    MONTREAL — For most teams, finishing the season with the league's third-best record, playing in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and breaking both club and Major League Soccer records along the way would be cause for celebration. For CF Montreal, it means there is still work to be done, and head coach Wilfried Nancy is already looking to get ready for next season. "There's always the next challenge. What we're doing with the players and the staff is something we've planned and building a conne

  • Soccer North: John Herdman's 'crazy' idea about to become reality for Canadian men's soccer team

    Richie Laryea and his Canadian men's soccer teammates are just a few weeks away from making coach John Herdman's "crazy thought" a reality when they take the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That's how the 27-year-old Toronto native described Herdman's approach when he took over as coach of the men's team in 2018. The men's team hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1986. "He was telling guys we're going to go to 2022 World Cup ... and I think guys just started, 'ok, this is it, we're g