Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$13m worth sales made by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) insiders this past year

While Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 6.7%, they shouldn't let their guards down. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$13m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lockheed Martin

The Chief Operating Officer, Frank St. John, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.5m worth of shares at a price of US$438 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$485). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Frank St. John's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Lockheed Martin shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Lockheed Martin Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Lockheed Martin recently. We note insider Gregory Ulmer cashed in US$2.9m worth of shares. On the other hand we note insider John Donovan bought US$251k worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Lockheed Martin

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Lockheed Martin insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$80m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lockheed Martin Tell Us?

The stark truth for Lockheed Martin is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Lockheed Martin is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lockheed Martin and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

