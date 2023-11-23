Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's (KLSE:RL) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

Key Insights

Reservoir Link Energy Bhd will host its Annual General Meeting on 30th of November

CEO Wan Hassan Bin Jamil's total compensation includes salary of RM693.0k

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's EPS declined by 24% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 35%

In the past three years, the share price of Reservoir Link Energy Bhd (KLSE:RL) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. Per share earnings growth is also poor, despite revenues growing. The AGM coming up on 30th of November will be an opportunity for shareholders to have their concerns addressed by the board and for them to exercise their influence on management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders may be cautious of approving a pay rise for the CEO at the moment, based on our analysis below.

Comparing Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Reservoir Link Energy Bhd has a market capitalization of RM103m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM730k over the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 17% above last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM693.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysian Energy Services industry with market capitalizations under RM938m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM943k. From this we gather that Wan Hassan Bin Jamil is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Wan Hassan Bin Jamil directly owns RM2.2m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2021 Proportion (2023) Salary RM693k RM459k 95% Other RM37k RM164k 5% Total Compensation RM730k RM623k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 77% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 23% is other remuneration. Reservoir Link Energy Bhd is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Reservoir Link Energy Bhd has shrunk its earnings per share by 24% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 87%.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for EPS growth. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Reservoir Link Energy Bhd Been A Good Investment?

Few Reservoir Link Energy Bhd shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -35% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The returns to shareholders is disappointing along with lack of earnings growth, which goes some way in explaining the poor returns. Shareholders will get the chance at the upcoming AGM to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

