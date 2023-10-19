Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Crealogix Holding AG's (VTX:CLXN) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

Key Insights

Crealogix Holding will host its Annual General Meeting on 25th of October

Salary of CHF450.0k is part of CEO Oliver Weber's total remuneration

The total compensation is 107% higher than the average for the industry

Crealogix Holding's three-year loss to shareholders was 58% while its EPS grew by 31% over the past three years

Shareholders of Crealogix Holding AG (VTX:CLXN) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 25th of October. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Crealogix Holding AG's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Crealogix Holding AG has a market capitalization of CHF69m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF552k over the year to June 2023. This was the same as last year. In particular, the salary of CHF450.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Switzerland Software industry with market capitalizations below CHF180m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was CHF267k. Hence, we can conclude that Oliver Weber is remunerated higher than the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CHF450k CHF450k 82% Other CHF102k CHF102k 18% Total Compensation CHF552k CHF552k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 68% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 32% is other remuneration. Crealogix Holding pays out 82% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Crealogix Holding AG's Growth

Crealogix Holding AG has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 31% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 13% over the previous year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Crealogix Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

The return of -58% over three years would not have pleased Crealogix Holding AG shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for Crealogix Holding (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

