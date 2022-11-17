Shareholders May Be A Bit More Conservative With Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group's (ASX:AHF) CEO Compensation For Now

In the past three years, the share price of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 24 November 2022. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group has a market capitalization of AU$30m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$439k for the year to June 2022. That's a notable decrease of 19% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$383.7k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$296m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$402k. From this we gather that Peter Skene is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Peter Skene directly owns AU$408k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$384k AU$384k 88% Other AU$55k AU$161k 12% Total Compensation AU$439k AU$544k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 76% of total compensation represents salary and 24% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group's Growth

Over the past three years, Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 5.4% per year. Its revenue is down 31% over the previous year.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -50% over three years, Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

Important note: Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

