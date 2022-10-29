Shareholders May Be A Bit More Conservative With AngioDynamics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO Compensation For Now

In the past three years, shareholders of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have seen a loss on their investment. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 03 November 2022 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing AngioDynamics, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, AngioDynamics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$528m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.7m over the year to May 2022. We note that's an increase of 40% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$736k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.0m. So it looks like AngioDynamics compensates Jim Clemmer in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Jim Clemmer also holds US$4.8m worth of AngioDynamics stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$736k US$720k 13% Other US$4.9m US$3.3m 87% Total Compensation US$5.7m US$4.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. In AngioDynamics' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at AngioDynamics, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, AngioDynamics, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 13% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 7.7% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has AngioDynamics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 12% for the shareholders, AngioDynamics, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for AngioDynamics that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

