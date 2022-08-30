Shareholders in Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. It must have been painful to be a Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 71% in that time. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Markforged Holding may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. In contrast, the stock price has popped 9.6% in the last thirty days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Markforged Holding managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Markforged Holding has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Markforged Holding will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Markforged Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 71% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 9.1%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Markforged Holding is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

