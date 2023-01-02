Shareholders in LPKF Laser & Electronics (ETR:LPK) are in the red if they invested a year ago

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (ETR:LPK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 30% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 51% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

LPKF Laser & Electronics managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

LPKF Laser & Electronics' revenue is actually up 46% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that LPKF Laser & Electronics has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think LPKF Laser & Electronics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, LPKF Laser & Electronics shareholders did even worse, losing 51%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how LPKF Laser & Electronics scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

