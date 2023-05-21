Shareholders in Lay Hong Berhad (KLSE:LAYHONG) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Lay Hong Berhad (KLSE:LAYHONG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last quarter. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. Indeed, the share price is down 67% in the period. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Lay Hong Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

We don't think that the 1.0% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. Revenue is actually up 4.9% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Lay Hong Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lay Hong Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Lay Hong Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

