Shareholders in Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last quarter. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Huadi International Group had to report a 30% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 80% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 1.0% in the last year, Huadi International Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 80%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 20% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Huadi International Group has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

