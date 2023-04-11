Shareholders in Gurit Holding (VTX:GURN) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Gurit Holding AG (VTX:GURN) share price slid 43% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 8.0%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 34% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Gurit Holding reported an EPS drop of 19% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 43% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 8.0% in the twelve months, Gurit Holding shareholders did even worse, losing 42%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.9% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gurit Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Gurit Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

