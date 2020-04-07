Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal? Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Sale of These Companies - WLTW, TTPH, TERP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

The investigation concerns whether Willis Towers and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the sale of Willis Towers to Aon plc for 1.08 Aon ordinary shares for each Willis Towers ordinary share. If you are a Willis Towers shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/willis-towers-watson-public-limited-company-wltw-stock-merger-aon-plc/.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH)

The investigation concerns whether Tetraphase and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Tetraphase to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 0.6303 shares of AcelRx for each share of Tetraphase. If you are a Tetraphase shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc-ttph-stock-merger-acelrx/.

TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP)

The investigation concerns whether TerraForm Power and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of TerraForm Power to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. If you are a TerraForm Power shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/terraform-power-inc-terp-stock-merger-brookfield/.

Story continues

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584190/Are-Shareholders-Getting-a-Fair-Deal-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Investigates-the-Sale-of-These-Companies--WLTW-TTPH-TERP



