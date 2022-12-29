Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Uchi Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:UCHITEC) P/E Ratio

There wouldn't be many who think Uchi Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:UCHITEC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.9x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Malaysia is similar at about 13x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Uchi Technologies Berhad has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Uchi Technologies Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 15%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 48% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 3.1% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 8.7% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Uchi Technologies Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Uchi Technologies Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

