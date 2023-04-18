Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Hume Cement Industries Berhad's (KLSE:HUMEIND) P/S Ratio

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1x in the Basic Materials industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Hume Cement Industries Berhad's (KLSE:HUMEIND) P/S ratio of 0.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Hume Cement Industries Berhad Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Hume Cement Industries Berhad has been doing very well. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on Hume Cement Industries Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Hume Cement Industries Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 45% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 35% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 16% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's curious that Hume Cement Industries Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Hume Cement Industries Berhad's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Hume Cement Industries Berhad revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/S as this revenue performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless there is a significant improvement in the company's medium-term performance, it will be difficult to prevent the P/S ratio from declining to a more reasonable level.

