Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's (ETR:VBK) Recent Growth In Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (ETR:VBK) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.48 = €449m ÷ (€1.2b - €263m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has an ROCE of 48%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 23% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie here for free.

So How Is VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 48%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 192% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

Our Take On VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has. And a remarkable 816% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie that you might be interested in.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here