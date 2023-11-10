Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Recent Growth In Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on QUALCOMM is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$8.7b ÷ (US$51b - US$9.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, QUALCOMM has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for QUALCOMM compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For QUALCOMM Tell Us?

QUALCOMM is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 81% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 19%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what QUALCOMM has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 147% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if QUALCOMM can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

QUALCOMM does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for QUALCOMM that you might be interested in.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

