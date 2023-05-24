Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Interra Resources' (SGX:5GI) Recent Growth In Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Interra Resources (SGX:5GI) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Interra Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$9.9m ÷ (US$56m - US$8.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Interra Resources has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Oil and Gas industry average of 25% it's pretty much on par.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Interra Resources' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Interra Resources' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Interra Resources. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 74% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Interra Resources thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 15%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Interra Resources has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Interra Resources' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Interra Resources is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 46% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

