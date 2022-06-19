Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Cerillion's (LON:CER) Recent Growth In Returns

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Cerillion's (LON:CER) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Cerillion, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = UK£9.8m ÷ (UK£40m - UK£12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Cerillion has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cerillion's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cerillion.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Cerillion. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 36%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 60%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cerillion thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Cerillion's ROCE

To sum it up, Cerillion has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

