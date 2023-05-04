Shareholders in Eco World International Berhad (KLSE:EWINT) are in the red if they invested five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Eco World International Berhad (KLSE:EWINT) share price has gained 25% in the last three months. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 41%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Eco World International Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Eco World International Berhad saw its revenue increase by 37% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 7% per year over five years would be considered let down. So you might argue the Eco World International Berhad should get more credit for its rather impressive revenue growth over the period. If that's the case, now might be the smart time to take a close look at it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Eco World International Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Eco World International Berhad's TSR, which was a 35% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Eco World International Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Eco World International Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

