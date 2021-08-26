Shareholders in Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. In that time, the share price dropped 55%. So it's good to see it climbing back up. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think Calithera Biosciences' revenue of US$3,000,000 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that Calithera Biosciences comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Calithera Biosciences investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Calithera Biosciences had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$77m when it last reported (June 2021). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 16% per year, over 3 years. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Calithera Biosciences' cash levels have changed over time.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 32% in the last year, Calithera Biosciences shareholders lost 42%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Calithera Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Calithera Biosciences is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

