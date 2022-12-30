Shareholders in C4X Discovery Holdings (LON:C4XD) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 78% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 58% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 22% in a month. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

C4X Discovery Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, C4X Discovery Holdings grew its revenue at 11% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So the stock price fall of 12% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that C4X Discovery Holdings shareholders are down 58% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.4%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with C4X Discovery Holdings (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

