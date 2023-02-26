Shareholders in BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 52% in that time. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 47% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 15% in thirty days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, BATM Advanced Communications had to report a 88% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 52% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster. With a P/E ratio of 51.69, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

BATM Advanced Communications shareholders are down 52% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 2.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for BATM Advanced Communications you should know about.

