Shareholders in Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) are in the red if they invested a year ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) share price has gained 21% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 26% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Artisanal Spirits didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Artisanal Spirits increased its revenue by 24%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 26% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

Artisanal Spirits shareholders are down 26% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 1.6%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 21%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Artisanal Spirits better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Artisanal Spirits .

