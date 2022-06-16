Shareholders in Akumin (TSE:AKU) have lost 82%, as stock drops 18% this past week

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really bad investments should be rare. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU); the share price is down a whopping 82% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 77% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Since Akumin has shed US$17m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Akumin wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Akumin saw its revenue grow by 30% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 22% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Akumin shareholders took a loss of 77%. In contrast the market gained about 1.7%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 22% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Akumin (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

