Shareholders in ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) have lost 62%, as stock drops 3.7% this past week

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 62% in that time. Because ACV Auctions hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 7.1% in the same period.

With the stock having lost 3.7% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

ACV Auctions wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year ACV Auctions saw its revenue grow by 72%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 62%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling ACV Auctions stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

ACV Auctions shareholders are down 62% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 1.1%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 11%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that ACV Auctions is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

