Shareholders in 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) are in the red if they invested five years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) share price has gained some 52% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 79%. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The fundamental business performance will ultimately determine if the turnaround can be sustained.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

8x8 isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, 8x8 grew its revenue at 19% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 12% each year, in the same time period. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

8x8 is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for 8x8 in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in 8x8 had a tough year, with a total loss of 17%, against a market gain of about 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand 8x8 better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for 8x8 that you should be aware of.

