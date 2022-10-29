Shareholders 54% loss in Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past year

It's nice to see the Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) share price up 12% in a week. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 54%. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

While the stock has risen 12% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Sportradar Group reported an EPS drop of 100% for the last year. The share price fall of 54% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster. With a P/E ratio of 109.72, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Sportradar Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 54% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 21%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 0.5%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

