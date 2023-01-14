Shareholders 28% loss in Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) share price has gained some 34% in the last three months. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 32% in one year, under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 9.3% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Intermediate Capital Group had to report a 37% decline in EPS over the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 32% decrease in the share price. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Intermediate Capital Group's TSR for the last 1 year was -28%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.5% in the twelve months, Intermediate Capital Group shareholders did even worse, losing 28% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Intermediate Capital Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Intermediate Capital Group (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

