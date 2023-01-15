Shareholders 26% loss in Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past year

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 26% in the last year, well below the market return.

On a more encouraging note the company has added CA$59m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Calibre Mining had to report a 48% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 26% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Calibre Mining's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.6% in the twelve months, Calibre Mining shareholders did even worse, losing 26%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.1% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Calibre Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Calibre Mining is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

