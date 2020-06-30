SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - GARS, GRUB, TERP
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the sale of the following companies are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:
Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)
The investigation concerns whether Garrison Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Garrison Capital to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. If you are a Garrison Capital shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/garrison-capital-inc-gars-portman-ridge-stock-merger/.
Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)
The investigation concerns whether Grubhub and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Grubhub to Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. If you are a Grubhub shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/grubhub-inc-grub-stock-just-eat-merger/.
TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP)
The investigation concerns whether TerraForm Power and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of TerraForm Power to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. If you are a TerraForm Power shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/terraform-power-inc-terp-stock-merger-brookfield/.
