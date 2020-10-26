SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Husky Energy, Inc. (Other OTC - HUSKF)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Husky Energy, Inc. ("Husky Energy" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:HUSKF) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE). Under the terms of the agreement, Husky Energy stockholders will receive only 0.7845 shares of Cenovus common stock for each share of Husky Energy common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Husky Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Cenovus is paying too little for the Company. For example, the implied value of the deal is well below the 52-week high of $8.49 for Husky Energy shares.

If you own shares of Husky Energy stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/husky-energy-inc-otc-huskf/, or call toll free 877-534-2590.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/612343/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-LLC-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Husky-Energy-Inc-Other-OTC--HUSKF



