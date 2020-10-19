SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation ("Front Yard" or the "Company") (NYSE:RESI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Pretium and a group of its investors and funds managed by the Real Estate Equity and Alternative Credit strategies of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES). Under the terms of the agreement, Front Yard stockholders will receive only $13.50 for each share of Front Yard common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Front Yard Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Pretium is paying too little for the Company.

If you own shares of Front Yard stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/front-yard-residential-corporation-nyse-resi-2/, or call toll free 877-534-2590.

