SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NasdaqGS - CXDC)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of China XD Plastics Company Limited ("China XD Plastics" or the "Company") (CXDC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to merge with Faith Dawn Limited, which is wholly-owned by the Company's CEO and chairman, Mr. Jie Han. Under the terms of the agreement, China XD Plastics shareholders will receive only $1.20 for each share of China XD Plastics they own.

The investigation concerns whether the China XD Plastics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Faith Dawn Limited is underpaying for the Company. For example, the deal price is less than half of the Company's 52-week high of $2.44 per share.

If you own shares of China XD Plastics stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/china-xd-plastics-company-limited-nasdaqgs-cxdc/, or call toll free 877-534-2590.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Story continues

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593946/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-LLC-Announces-an-Investigation-of-China-XD-Plastics-Company-Limited-NasdaqGS--CXDC



