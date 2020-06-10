SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS - FNJN)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Finjan Holdings, Inc. ("Finjan" or the "Company") (FNJN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to merge with affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC ("Fortress"). Under the terms of the agreement, Finjan shareholders will receive only $1.55 for each share of Finjan they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Finjan Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Fortress is underpaying for the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $2.40 for Finjan shares, and the 12-month average analyst price target for Finjan is $5.00 per share.

If you own shares of Finjan stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/finjan-holdings-inc-nasdaqgs-fnjn/, or call toll free 877-534-2590.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.

CONTACT:

Marc Ackerman

610-667-6200

mackerman@BrodskySmith.com

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC





