SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE -SBE)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation ("Switchback Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE:SBE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a business combination agreement and plan of reorganization pursuant to which Switchback Energy, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with ChargePoint, Inc., ("ChargePoint"), a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, and result in ChargePoint becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Switchback Energy shareholders will retain ownership of only 10.3% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Switchback Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of Switchback Energy stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions.

