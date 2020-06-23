SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of the Following Companies: Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NasdaqGS - EYES), A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE - ATEN), MoSys, Inc. (NasdaqGS - MOSY)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 877-534-2590. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES)

The investigation concerns whether the Second Sight Board failed to comply with state law and whether that failure to comply contributed to a reduction in share value. For example, on June 22, 2020, the stock closed at $1.09 and is trading well below the 52-week high of $8.96.

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)

The investigation concerns whether the ATEN Board failed to comply with state law and whether that failure to comply contributed to a reduction in share value. For example, on June 11, 2020, the stock closed at $6.53 and is trading well below the 52-week high of $8.29. Additionally, the 12-month average analyst price target for ATEN is $9.50 per share.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY)

The investigation concerns whether the Mosys Board failed to comply with state law and whether that failure to comply contributed to a reduction in share value. For example, on June 15, 2020, the stock closed at $1.92 and is trading well below the 52-week high of $4.65.

