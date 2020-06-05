SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of resTORbio, Inc. (NasdaqGS - TORC)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of resTORbio, Inc. ("resTORbio") (TORC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to merge with Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"). Under the terms of the agreement, Adicet shareholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company and resTORbio shareholders are expected to own only 25%.

If you own shares of resTORbio stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/restorbio-inc-nasdaqgs-torc/, or call toll free 877-534-2590.

