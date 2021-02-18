SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Tribune Publishing Company (Nasdaq - TPCO)

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Tribune Publishing Company ("Tribune Publishing" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TPCO)for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Alden Global Capital ("Alden").

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Tribune Publishing Company ("Tribune Publishing" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TPCO)for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Alden Global Capital ("Alden"). Under the terms of the agreement, Tribune Publishing shareholders will receive only $17.25 in cash for each share they own. Alden currently owns 11,554,306 shares of Tribune Publishing common stock, representing 31.6% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The investigation concerns whether the Tribune Publishing Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Alden is paying too little for the Company.

If you own shares of Tribune Publishing stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tribune-publishing-company-nasdaq-tpco/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630249/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-LLC-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Tribune-Publishing-Company-Nasdaq--TPCO

