SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Tribune Publishing Company (Nasdaq - TPCO)
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Tribune Publishing Company ("Tribune Publishing" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TPCO)for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Alden Global Capital ("Alden"). Under the terms of the agreement, Tribune Publishing shareholders will receive only $17.25 in cash for each share they own. Alden currently owns 11,554,306 shares of Tribune Publishing common stock, representing 31.6% of the Company's outstanding shares.
The investigation concerns whether the Tribune Publishing Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Alden is paying too little for the Company.
If you own shares of Tribune Publishing stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/tribune-publishing-company-nasdaq-tpco/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.
