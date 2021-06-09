SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq - KVSA)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. ("Khosla Ventures" or the "Company") (Nasdaq - KVSA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Khosla Ventures, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine withValo Health, LLC ("Valo"), a technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process, and result in Valo becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Khosla Ventures shareholders will retain ownership of only 10% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Khosla Ventures Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of Khosla Ventures stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/khosla-ventures-acquisition-co-nasdaq-kvsa/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.

