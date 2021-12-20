SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Neogen Corporation (Nasdaq - NEOG)

BALA CYNWYD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Neogen Corporation ("Neogen" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NEOG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with Neogen's agreement to acquire the food-safety business of 3M Company ("3M") (NYSE - MMM). Under the terms of the agreement, 3M's shareholders will receive an amount of shares of Neogen for each share of 3M they own. Neogen shareholders are expected to own approximately 49.9% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Neogen Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of shares as a result of the deal.

