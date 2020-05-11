SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - STML, KLXE, PTLA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML)

The investigation concerns whether Stemline and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Stemline to Menarini Group. If you are a Stemline shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/stemline-therapeutics-inc-stml-stock-merger-menarini-group/.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE)

The investigation concerns whether KLX and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the merger between KLX and Quintana Energy Services Inc. If you are a KLX shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/klx-energy-services-holdings-inc-stock-klxe-merger-quintana/.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)

The investigation concerns whether Portola and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Portola to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $18 per share. If you are a Portola shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-merger-alexion.

Story continues

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589383/SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Investigates-the-Following-Companies-Investors-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm--STML-KLXE-PTLA



