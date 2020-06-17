SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - FNJN, BITA, WUBA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN)

The investigation concerns whether Finjan and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Finjan to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC for $1.55 per share in cash. If you are a Finjan shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/finjan-holdings-inc-fnjn-fortress-stock-merger/.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA)

The investigation concerns whether Bitauto and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Bitauto to a consortium led by Morespark Limited, an affiliate of Tencent Holdings Limited and Hammer Capital Opportunities Fund L.P. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bitauto shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/bitauto-holdings-limited-bita-stock-merger/.

58.com Inc. (WUBA)

The investigation concerns whether 58.com and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of 58.com to a consortium of investors including Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd. and Ocean Link Partners Limited (including their respective affiliated investment entities), Jinbo Yao, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 58.com, and Internet Opportunity Fund LP. If you are a 58.com shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/58-com-inc-wuba-stock-merger-warburg-pincus/.

Story continues

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594244/SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Continues-to-Investigate-Whether-the-Following-Mergers-are-Fair-to-Shareholders-Investors-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm--FNJN-BITA-WUBA



