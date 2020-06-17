SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - WLTW, GRUB, TORC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

The investigation concerns whether Willis Towers and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the sale of Willis Towers to Aon plc for 1.08 Aon ordinary shares for each Willis Towers ordinary share. If you are a Willis Towers shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/willis-towers-watson-public-limited-company-wltw-stock-merger-aon-plc/.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

The investigation concerns whether Grubhub and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Grubhub to Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. If you are a Grubhub shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/grubhub-inc-grub-stock-just-eat-merger/.

resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)

The investigation concerns whether resTORbio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the merger between resTORbio and Adicet Bio, Inc. If you are a resTORbio shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/restorbio-inc-torc-stock-merger-adicet-bio/.

