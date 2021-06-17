SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ICON, SLCT, MRLN, MX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC for $3.15 per share in cash. If you are an Iconix Brand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger, Select Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each share of Select Bancorp common stock they own.If you are a Select Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to HPS Investment Partners LLC for $23.50 per share. If you are a Marlin Business shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners for $29.00 in cash per share. If you are a Magnachip shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

