SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CXP, VNE, IKNX, SBKK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC for $19.30 per share in cash. If you are a Columbia Property shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Magna International Inc. for $31.25 per share in cash. If you are a Veoneer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock.If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX:SBKK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CVB Financial Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, each share of Suncrest common stock will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 per share in cash. Suncrest shareholders are expected to own approximately 6% of CVB Financial's outstanding common stock following the merger. If you are a Suncrest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

