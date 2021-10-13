SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EBMT, JMP, SAFM, NLOK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, First Community shareholders will receive Eagle Bancorp common stock and cash for each share of First Community common stock they own. If you are an Eagle Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for $7.50 per share in cash. If you are a JMP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cargill and Continental Grain Company for $203.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sanderson Farms shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Avast. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available. If you are NortonLifeLock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

