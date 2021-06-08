SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ARPO, ALTA, MMAC, SBBP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Under the merger, Aadi shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Aerpio common stock. On a pro forma basis, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 33.2% of the combined company upon the closing of the merger prior to the additional PIPE financing transaction. Following the closing of the concurrent PIPE financing, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 14.7% of the combined company. If you are an Aerpio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share. If you are an Altabancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share in cash. If you are an MMA Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of the combined company and 1 contingent value right (“CVR”) for each Strongbridge share that they own. The CVR is worth up to $1.00 in cash or stock of the combined company upon achievement of certain triggering events. If you are a Strongbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

